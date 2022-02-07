PF national chairperson for women and gender Elizabeth Phiri says it is unfair to think that she cannot hold any key positions within the party just because she lost the Kanyama parliamentary seat. Last week, Kantanshi PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba lamented that those currently at the helm of the opposition party contributed to the humiliating 2021 loss. “There was a talk that members of parliament are the life blood of the survival of the party because they provide a better platform of being on the floor of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.