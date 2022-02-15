THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s wife Nancy for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime worth US$378,000. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe stated that Nancy, who has since been released on bond, had been charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has charged and arrested the wife of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected…...



