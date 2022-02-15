FORMER ZAMPOST Postmaster General Mcpherson Chanda has appeared before the Ndola Magistrates’ Court for a mention in a matter in which he is facing 13 charges of theft by public servant. In the last sitting, Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili adjourned the matter to February 14 for mention, and March 1 and 2, 2022 for trial. In December last year, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Chanda and two directors for corrupt practices involving over K300,000,000. Chanda, Director of Finance and Director of Operations, respectively,…...



