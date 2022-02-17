UPND Kamwala ward councilor Mainda Simataa has threatened to mount speakers and play loud music at Civic Centre if the Lusaka City Council does not stop the noise pollution in Madras, Kamwala and Kabwata areas surrounding KCC. But Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa has expressed shock that Simataa went ahead to write such a letter despite being assured that the council had actually taken action against the bar. Meanwhile, Mwansa says 200 bar and nightclub owners in Lusaka are expected to appear before the courts of law for noise pollution…...



