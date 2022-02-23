HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has revealed that four out of 58 bottles of Honeybee Panadol were consumed at Kasama General Hospital before the medicine was retrieved by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). And Masebo says the ZAMMSA Board has agreed that there will be need to advertise for jobs after the entire top management team was fired. Presenting a Ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Masebo said two patients who consumed the Honeybee drugs had been identified and were being observed to see whether there was a negative…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.