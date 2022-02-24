MONGU Mayor Matakala Nyambe and another have died on the spot after a motor vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a Nakonde bound truck which was laden with copper. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Hino truck, who is currently on the run, was overtaking another vehicle and in the process collided head-on with the Nissan Caravan where the deceased were. “Two people including the Mayor of Mongu District died on the spot…...



