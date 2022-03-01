Former president Edgar Lungu with former Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri ( c) touring some stands at Lusaka Showgrounds during this year's International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER gender minister Elizabeth Phiri says the massive infrastructure development such as roads in the country is as a result of the international trips which former president Edgar Lungu used to take. In an interview, Phiri said President Hakainde Hichilema could take as many trips as possible as long as they benefit Zambians. “When you are outside, it is very difficult to know how governance takes place. To me, I forgive them because the critics that were there then, and now that they are in the office, they are seeing…...