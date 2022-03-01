FORMER agriculture minister Michael Katambo says the UPND government should give PF a pat on the back for the great things they did in the agriculture sector. And Katambo says individuals who are fraudulently obtaining FISP packages for true beneficiaries should face the wrath of the law. Last week, Police in Mambwe district of Eastern Province said they had recovered 63 by 50 kilogram bags of FISP fertilizer believed to have been stolen from some farmers of Msoro ward in Mambwe Constituency. In an interview, Monday, Katambo said the bumper…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.