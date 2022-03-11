Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi (l) with Victor Lumayi at UTH when they when the committee paid a visit to check on the equipment procured during covid era on March 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PUBLIC Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi says he will not excuse himself from his position because people are being malicious by saying that a company he has an interest in supplied Covid materials to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on Wednesday ruled that Mwambazi should recuse himself from presiding over the meetings if indeed he had an interest in one of the companies summoned by the committee. But in an interview, Mwambazi wondered why he would embarrass himself by not…...