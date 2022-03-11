MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr George Magwende says most of the questionable instructions from higher offices were verbal, noting that the most powerful will never be found culpable in these circumstances. Dr Magwende was responding to a query cited in the Auditor General’s report which revealed that a supplier delivered KN-95 Face Masks instead of N-95 Face Masks, thereby resulting in a loss to government of about K63 million. Appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Thursday, Dr Magwende said officers who were instructed to do…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.