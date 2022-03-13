A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD grade 1 pupil of Sinda District in Eastern Province has hanged herself. Eastern Province acting deputy Police Commanding Officer Kennedy Chibwe confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Georgina Phiri of Malinda village, in Sinda district. Chibwe said the Phiri committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree using a fibre rope. Brief facts are that on Wednesday, Phiri went to the field with her grandmother, Gertrude Phiri, aged 57 of the same village. He said around 11:00 hours, the grandmother advised her to go home and…...



