FORMER minister of youth, sport and child development Emmanuel Mulenga on Wednesday surprisingly appeared as an uninvited witness at Parliament grounds, requesting to be admitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) so that he could defend himself on the allegations levelled against him involving youth empowerment programmes. However, after spending minutes in the committee’s lobby, Mulenga was denied access to the PAC room and was told that he needed to formally write to the National Assembly to seek permission. And in an interview, Mulenga said he had written to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.