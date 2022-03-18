FORMER Botswana president Ian Khama says Zambia’s fourth republican president Rupiah Bwezani Banda was too good to be a politician. And President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians should celebrate Banda’s life by embracing peace and reconciliation. Addressing mourners at Showgrounds, Thursday, Khama said he cannot imagine that a decent person like Banda would engage in the political arena which was usually characterised by divisiveness among others. “I first remember meeting President Banda on another sad occasion which was at the funeral of president [Levy] Mwanawasa. It was on that occasion and…...



