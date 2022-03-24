THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka, has arrested Kwacha PF Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji for money laundering activities involving K10 million and $700,000. And DEC has seized Malanji’s Gibson Royal Hotel in Kitwe together with two of his helicopters which are currently in South Africa, and arrangements are being made bring them to Zambia. But Malanji has threatened to sure the commission for damages, saying never in his life has he bought anything from proceeds of crime. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC…...



