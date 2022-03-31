Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the $210m Safe City Project has reached 90% completion, adding that if it were up to UPND, the contract wouldn’t have been signed. And Mwiimbu has told members of the public to report traffic officers mounting roadblocks in undesignated areas to the police. Meanwhile, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says order has been restored at the Black Mountain following the removal of chrome pickers. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said the Safe City Project was 90 per cent complete. “The Government through…...