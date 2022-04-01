MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says he is ready for any public or private institution to conduct a lifestyle audit on him as he is open to accountability. Newly appointed Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairperson Musa Mwenye has repeatedly called for lifestyle audits for those who have previously served in public office as well as current office bearers. And in a Facebook post, Wednesday, Sampa, who is also chairperson of the Zambia Chapter of the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption, stated that he wanted to lead by example…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.