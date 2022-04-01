Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has advised the Anti-Corruption Commission to not only focus on historical cases which happened during the PF reign, but to equally be on present happenings while putting in place measures to stop further corruption. And Lifuka says former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC, who has been appointed as Chairperson of the ACC Board, is a respected lawyer who has been an advocate for transparency and accountability in public service for a long time. In a writeup, Lifuka said the President had without a doubt, assembled a…...