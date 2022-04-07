EEP candidate Chilufya Tayali at Libala Secondary School where he went to check the voting process for the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election on February 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have formally charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali for the offences of inciting to mutiny and communication of certain information. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accused had been released on police bond and would appear in court soon. “Police have formally charged and arrested Mr Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township in Lusaka for the offences of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code and communication of certain information Contrary to Section…...