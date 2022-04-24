US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Michael Gonzales as US Ambassador to Zambia. According to a statement issued by the White House, Friday, Gonzales currently serves as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs in the U.S. Department of State and had held various leadership positions. “Michael C. Gonzales is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. He currently serves as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs in the U.S. Department…...
