FORMER Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says citizens should raise their voices louder on corruption. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said when corruption embedded itself in a country, it was difficult to get rid of. “We the people who are concerned should raise our voices a lot harder, a lot louder. We should have groups with our representatives. When corruption gets on a community and that community happens to be a nation, it is extremely difficult, extremely hard to get rid of it. It is up to us as citizens…...
