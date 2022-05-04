COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says UPND tasted the bitter end of injustices conducted by the previous regime and it is therefore not expected that they will repeat the very things they lamented about. And Fr Chikoya says the current approach in the fight against corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is haphazard. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said things like transporting accused persons to different towns at awkward hours, on the basis that that is where a complaint was lodged, was not helpful…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.