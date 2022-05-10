PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is establishing an investment environment in the mining sector that will be transparent and intolerant to corruption. And President Hichilema says there should be no excuse for leaders to enhance development. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says there is need for closer collaboration for countries in the Southern Region in order to invest in the railway system. Speaking during the 2022 African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, President Hichilema said government was determined and would not allow any hurdles in achieving its ambitions in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.