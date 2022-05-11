FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says Zambians will pay the price for electing UPND, arguing that most people thought they were voting for an angel when in fact not. And Mwila says UPND is too proud to ask for advice from PF because they think former ruling party members are not educated enough. In an interview, Mwila said UPND came into power with an agenda of fixing people and not the economy. “When they were campaigning, they told the Zambian people that they will run or change the economy…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.