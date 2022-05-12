ZICB CEO Ignatius Mwanza hands over a cheque and other donated materials to Zed-Kidprenuer founder Chimfwembe Mulenga at TAJ Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on May 10, 2022

THE Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZIBC) has provided funding to the tune of K130,000 to Zed-Kidpreneur towards enhancing financial literacy in children. Speaking when he handed over the donation to Zed Kidprenuer in Lusaka, Tuesday, ZICB chief executive officer Ignatius Mwanza said the sponsorship would offer mentorship and financial literacy training to children aged 18 years and below. “In our desire to build capacity and provide adequate equipment to the Zed-Kidpreneur programme, Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank has purchased two laptops, two routers and has provided funding for implementation of the…...