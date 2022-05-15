MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that government has committed an increased budget to secure vaccines for all vaccine-preventable diseases, noting that vaccines have been saving lives since 1796.

During a press briefing, recently, Masebo said immunisation with vaccines was recognised as a critical, efficient and effective intervention to prevent many diseases.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health remains alert in ensuring timely detection and response to issues that threaten our public health security. Amongst the emerging and re-emerging infections threatening our public health security are diseases that are preventable. Immunisation with vaccines is recognised as a critical, efficient and effective intervention to prevent many diseases. According to the World Health Organisation and other global health bodies, vaccines have been saving lives since 1796. The first Smallpox immunisation gave for the first time, everyone a chance to survive the scourge that killed many,” she stated

“Today, we have no smallpox, it has been eradicated and tribute is given to the vaccinations across the globe among other interventions. The list of vaccine-preventable diseases is very long. We are particularly keen that our infants are fully protected through the expanded programme on immunisation. This routine immunisation covers tuberculosis, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, rotavirus, hepatitis B, Influenza, measles and diphtheria.”

Masebo said great efforts had been made to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 12 years and above.

“In the last two and quarter centuries, several vaccines against many infections have been developed. This has led to increased immunity among billions of people and thereby living longer. It is for this reason that Zambia places high importance in securing enough vaccines given to our children under-five. Similarly, great effort has been made to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 12 years and above. The Government under the leadership of the President His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema has committed an increased budget to securing vaccines for all vaccine-preventable diseases,” she said.

“Recently, we were threatened by a wild polio outbreak that occurred in Malawi and linked to a strain from Pakistan. Polio is a vaccine-preventable disease that is earmarked for eradication. Vaccines have been a game changer leading to most countries having eliminated polio. Except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, all countries have successfully eliminated wild Polio and are working towards eradicating the disease.”

Masebo said the COVID-19 vaccines were protecting those vaccinated against severe disease and related deaths.

“I wish to assure you that the under-five vaccines are protecting the majority of our children from vaccine preventable diseases. Similarly, the COVID-19 vaccines are protecting those vaccinated against severe disease and related deaths. It is, for this reason, we are in a multi-sectoral manner, planning a 2-round 10-day nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign starting on 14th May 2022. This is in an effort to conveniently reach the 70% eligible population that is 12 years of age and above. As I indicated earlier on, we will leverage on the Local Government and other line Ministry structures to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” said Masebo.

“We call upon everyone to be supportive and welcoming to the teams providing vaccinations during the campaign. We remain threatened with an upsurge of COVID-19 and our hope in ensuring a reduced and sustained effect is having up-to 70% of our population vaccinated.”