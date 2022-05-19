THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged former High Court Judge Joshua Banda for corrupt practices involving over K1 million. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Justice Banda allegedly attempted to obstruct the due course of justice by offering K1 million to David Mwanza, an Under- Sheriff, to dissuade him from giving evidence as a witness before a Judicial Complaints Commission Tribunal. She added that Justice Banda had been released on bond and was scheduled to appear in court soon. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested…...



