Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe with Legal Aid Board acting executive director Humphrey Mweemba at the launch of the LAZ pro bono framework policy in Lusaka on May 19, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe has with immediate effect, dissolved the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) board. Speaking during a media briefing, Friday, Haimbe said the dissolution of the board was in accordance with article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia. “I would like to bring it to the attention of the nation that I have taken the decision to immediately dissolve the board of the National Prosecutions Authority pursuant to section 7 of the National Prosecutions Act number 34 of 2010 as read together with section 26 of the interpretation and…...