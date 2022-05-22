Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has extended the submission of annual returns for societies to July 2022 and waived off the K6,000 penalty slapped on them for failing to remit their 2021 and 2022 returns. At a media briefing, Friday, Mwiimbu said most societies failed to meet their obligations due to the migration of the registrar of society’s services onto the government service and payment gateway as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have noted with great concern that despite the rules stipulating in the act…...