SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says some people in the rank and file of governance systems, who have failed to transform their mindsets, may cost the UPND. In an interview, Kang’ombe said the majority of those in the civil service who were frustrating the government’s work regarding the fight against corruption were aligned to the PF. He recalled that former PF secretary general Davies Mwila had openly declared that government jobs were reserved for party members. “We have listened and watched the former secretary general of the Patriotic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.