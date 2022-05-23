FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says law enforcement agencies are at liberty to prosecute him if they have evidence that he is corrupt, insisting that the current fight against corruption is genuine because it is “bad to dip your fingers in government coffers”. And Lusambo says he has apologised for the bad words he used against President Hakainde Hichilema such as “rearing cattle is different from leading people”, admitting that he was too hard on the Head of State. Meanwhile, Lusambo says the different approach he has taken in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.