LAW Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga says piecemeal amendments of the Constitution are retrogressive and not good for the country. Speaking during the launch of the LAZ Consultative Constitution Project, Friday, Shonga said there was sufficient information already gathered in various constitutional review commission reports reflective of the will of the Zambian people. “The public has been aware of intentions by the government to initiate constitutional reform. Though we are uncertain of one form and the manner that these reforms will take, we are sure as an association…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.