UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says the party is not happy with some court rulings on corruption cases, arguing that there are concerns that the corruption fight is going nowhere. Commenting on the several UPND supporters, led by their Lusaka Province youth chairperson Anderson Banda, who stormed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Friday calling for a complete overhaul of the Judiciary, Imenda justified their actions, saying party members had seen a continuation of past incidences, where court rulings were unfair. Imenda said some courts, like the ConCourt, were trying…...



