MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says a lot of beneficiaries who were given empowerment funds a few days before elections considered the money as compensation. Asked what major challenges the Ministry was encountering in the loan recovery process, Nkandu said there was a negative attitude from some beneficiaries. “One of the issues that we should not overlook is the COVID-19 itself, it didn’t spare anyone. That’s a major challenge we faced. Secondly, the negative attitude of our people especially when they get money from the government. This…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe