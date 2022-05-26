Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says a lot of beneficiaries who were given empowerment funds a few days before elections considered the money as compensation. Asked what major challenges the Ministry was encountering in the loan recovery process, Nkandu said there was a negative attitude from some beneficiaries. “One of the issues that we should not overlook is the COVID-19 itself, it didn’t spare anyone. That’s a major challenge we faced. Secondly, the negative attitude of our people especially when they get money from the government. This…...