ACC acting director general Silumesi Muchula speaks to News Diggers! Newspapers reporter during an exclusive interview at his office in Lusaka on May 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ANTI-Corruption Commission acting Director General Silumesi Muchula says the commission has no control over whether suspects are convicted or acquitted because that is a decision which has to be made solely by the court. In an interview, Muchula said the commission could only appeal to a higher court if the lower court’s decision was not satisfactory. He explained the processes which the ACC undertook before effecting any arrest. “There is another issue that I feel I should clarify further. You asked me on the issue of convictions, you see, there…...