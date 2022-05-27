Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the idea of being extra careful in the utilisation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has created a red tape, adding that there will be bottlenecks along the way because this is a new phenomenon. Kantanshi PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba recently said there was total confusion in the utilisation of CDF and he saw a lot of resentment from beneficiaries if the matter was not urgently addressed. In an interview, Nkombo admitted that there was a delay in CDF…...