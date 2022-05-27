Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa at the Orientation workshop for the Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has urged public service workers to ensure confidentiality when handling government documents, lamenting that so many confidential government documents are finding their way to social media. And Kangwa has directed the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) to stop receiving surrendered erring officers, saying the trend has led to merely transferring problems. Speaking when he opened a meeting for permanent secretaries and directors for human resource and administration, Thursday, Kangwa said officers leaking documents must be found and dealt with according to the law…....