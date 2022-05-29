POLICE say one person has died while another is nursing wounds after they were stabbed by unknown people in Kalikiliki Compound. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified the deceased as Joe Banda aged 20. “One person died while another is nursing wounds at the hospital after they were stabbed by unknown people in Kalikiliki compound, the deceased have been identified as Joe Banda aged 20 while Samuel Banda aged 30 suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.