Police block PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda from entering Chelston Police Station where former PF secretary general Davies Mwila was summoned on January 24, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF information and publicity secretary Raphael Nakacinda says the UPND government should stick to the principle of jurisdiction when conducting arrests and avoid wasting taxpayers’ money by transporting suspects to far places. In an interview, Nakacinda said the system of transporting suspects to other provinces was an abrogation of the law and a ploy to punish citizens. “That’s an abuse of the justice system, it is an abrogation of the law, the laws of this country. Stick to the principle of jurisdiction. A person is to be arrested right in…...