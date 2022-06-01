PF Member of the Central Committee Mwimba Malama says most of their members who have ditched the former ruling party have joined Socialist Party. Malama was commenting on former PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda’s remarks that there was nothing left in PF because its current leadership lacked direction. In an interview, Malama said it was important for PF to pay particular attention to the reasons why people were ditching the party and work on them, rather than making assumptions. “It is not easy to just accept that statement…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.