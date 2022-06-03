PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government would like Indian medical expertise businesses to set up first-class hospitals in Zambia so that citizens are able to access specialised health care locally. And India’s High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar says India will work closely with Zambia in many areas of mutual benefit. Speaking when he met diplomats, Thursday, President Hichilema said government wanted to consolidate the bilateral relationship from where past leaders left it and take it to new heights. “I want to assure you that our government wants to consolidate this…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.