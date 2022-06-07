WE should not be reacting angrily [when criticised], we don’t want to learn of where we went wrong and how we should have done things differently when out of government, says UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa. And Mweetwa says the recently commissioned Kenneth Kaunda Wing at Mulungushi International Conference Centre was a donation from China because, Zambia under the Edgar Lungu-led administration, was its good customer when it comes to borrowing. In an interview, Thursday, Mweetwa said the UPND government should be criticised, but said it should receive more advice than…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.