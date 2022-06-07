FORMER Commerce Minister Bob Sichinga says he hopes President Hakainde Hichilema lobbied for an invitation to China during his recent phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to go and consolidate ties between the two countries. In an interview recently, Sichinga said China was Zambia’s largest creditor and should have been the first among the countries which the UPND government engaged after getting in office. “Let me say this to you, it is the right thing to do. I will make a general statement. You cannot ignore China today, you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.