FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s aide de camp Chisanga Chanda has pleaded not guilty in a matter in which he is accused of assisting and harbouring murder-accused Shebby Chilekwa. Chilekwa, who was Lungu’s barber, is jointly charged with former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri with the murder of Lawrence Banda, who was shot dead in Kaoma on October 6, 2019. Chanda is charged with accessories after the fact to murder. It is alleged that Chanda, while knowing that Chilekwa, on October 6, 2019 in Kaoma district in Western Province murdered…...



