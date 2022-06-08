CHAWAMA PF member of parliament Tasila Mwansa yesterday appeared for questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga could not, however, disclose the reason why Tasila was being interrogated, saying a statement would be issued in due course. “We will issue one in due course. For today, nothing,” said Kamanga. Tasila, who is former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, appeared at DEC offices in the presence of her lawyers and her husband Patrick Mwansa. Her lawyers could not be reached for a comment as their phones…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.