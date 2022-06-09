PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took to social media, asking economists and those “in the know” to educate each other on the meaning of the continued reduction in the annual inflation rate since his government took office. President Hichilema also posted a diagram illustrating how the inflation rate had continued to drop from August 2021 (24.6 percent) to April 2022 (10.2 percent). “Economists and all those in the know, let’s educate each other on what this reduction in inflation actually means. Bally,” read a post shared on his official Facebook page…....



