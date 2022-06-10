FORMER UPND vice-president Canisius Banda says so far, President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling party have done nothing, arguing that their ordinary members are even sadder than those who lost the 2021 general elections. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Banda said citizens were frustrated and disappointed. “The citizens are frustrated, the citizens are both disappointed and disillusioned. What is happening isn’t what they expected. The opposite of what was promised is now the prevailing case. The mood in the country is low, there is anger and sadness everywhere. Ordinary members…...



