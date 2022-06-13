Former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda at the opposition political parties joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says some ministers are embarrassing President Hakainde Hichilema with some statements which they are making. Last week, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima called for patience among those pressing for publication of the list of teachers that have been recruited. Responding to a question from Mfuwe PF member of parliament Maureen Mabonga who wanted to know how soon the ministry would publish the names of successful candidates, Thursday, Syakalima said if people could wait for 10 years, then they could easily wait for a few days…....