Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Minister of Health Ambrose Lufuma says Mushindano district in North-Western Province has been responding to a measles outbreak which has been attributed to low vaccination uptake. In a statement read on his behalf by Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Prof Lackson Kasonka, Monday, Lufuma said as of June 6, a total of 18 measles cases and three suspected deaths had been reported in the district. He disclosed that in the last 24 hours, five new suspected cases affecting children aged between 7 and 12, were reported…....