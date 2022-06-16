POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended two suspects for being in possession of suspected human skull and teeth. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Voster Kapila, 45 and Victor Nyambe, 41, were apprehended in Meanwood Ndeke after Police received information that the two had a human skull which was being kept behind their house. He stated that the suspects allegedly picked the suspected human skull and teeth from Kalayanje area in Chisamba District where they had gone to fetch firewood. “Police in Lusaka have apprehended two suspects for…...



