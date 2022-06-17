Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says despite the UPND administration running an open-door policy, media owners have never approached government regarding their concerns over the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) Bill. Commenting on the rejection of the Zambia Media Council Bill by various media owners, Kalunga said government had not received any complaint from the media owners on the matter. “As government, we are aware that there are about 200 media houses in Zambia, almost 198 so far. Government hasn’t received any concern by the media owners, the media…...